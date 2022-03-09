Actress Sonakshi Sinha responds to rumours about non-bailable warrant against her

Dabang star Sonakshi Sinha on Tuesday dismissed rumours that were circulating about a non-bailable warrant issued against her with an official statement.

On March 8, the actress took to Instagram to share a note explaining that there was no truth to the claims. She wrote, “There have been rumours of a non-bailable warrant issued against me floating in the media, without any verification from any authorities since a few days now. This is pure fiction and the work of a rogue individual trying to harass me (sic).”

She also made an appeal to the media and the fraternity saying, “I request all media houses, journalists and news reporters not to carry this fake news as it is playing into this individual’s agenda to gain publicity (sic).”

The actress reasoned that the intentions of the person behind these rumours were to extort money by attacking her reputation. “This man is purely trying to gain some publicity and extort money from me by attacking my reputation which I have very proudly built over the years, by planting these malicious articles in the media. Kindly do not participate in this harassment charade (sic).”

Sonakshi also said that the matter was subjudice before the Muradabad court and that it “has been stayed by the Allahabad High Court. My legal team will be taking all the necessary action against him for contempt of court (sic).”

“This will be my only comment on this matter until the Muradabad court has passed its verdict, so please do not approach me for the same. I am home and I can assure you there are no warrants issued against me (sic),” Sonakshi concluded.