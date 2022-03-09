Rishi Kapoor’s last film Sharmaji Namkeen to premiere on OTT

Late actor Rishi Kapoor’s last film Sharmaji Namkeen is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 31. The story follows a recently retired man (played by Rishi Kapoor) who discovers his passion for cooking after joining a women’s kitty circle. Directed by Hitesh Bhatia, the film also stars Paresh Rawal, Juhi Chawla, Satish Kaushik and Sheeba Chaddha among others.

Revolving around the themes of self-realisation and discovery, Sharmaji Namkeen also marks Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal’s first film together playing the same character.

The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment in association with Honey Trehan and Abhishek Chaubey of MaxGuffin Pictures.

"At Excel, we have always focused on offering the most clutter-breaking narratives and bring to life characters that are memorable and heartwarming. 'Sharmaji Namkeen' is a slice-of-life story of an ordinary man and his extraordinary pursuit to find a new meaning in life,” said, Ritesh, Co-Founder, Excel Entertainment. He also added that the film is an ode to Rishi Kapoor's stardom, "We are humbled and thankful to work with the legendary actor, the late Rishi Kapoor, for this epic family entertainer, which remains his last on-screen portrayal. The movie is our tribute to his commanding stardom and charm and we are happy to add another milestone to our robust collaboration with Prime Video."

Last year the makers announced the film’s theatrical release coinciding with the late actor’s birth anniversary on September 4. Meanwhile, actor Paresh Rawal stepped into the project to complete Kapoor’s incomplete portions after he passed away on April 30, 2020 after battling leukemia for about two years.