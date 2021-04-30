Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor penned a heartfelt note for late husband-actor Rishi Kapoor on his first death anniversary.

Calling him an extension of the family's existence, Neetu wrote, "All of last year has been of grief and sadness around the world, for us maybe more as we lost him. Not a day has gone by when we have not discussed or reminisced him as he was an extension of our existence... sometimes his wise advice, his wisecracks, his anecdotes!"



Neetu further added that the family has accepted that life will never be the same without him. "We have celebrated him all year with a smile on the lips as he will stay in our hearts forever. We have accepted life will never be the same without him!!! But life will go on... #rishikapoor," added Neetu.

Rishi Kapoor passed away last year on April 30 after a two-year battle with Leukaemia.

The official statement issued by the family last year said that Rishi would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. "He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears," it read.