Filmmaker and cinematographer KV Anand died of cardiac arrest at the age of 54 in Chennai. Anand known for Tamil films such as Kana Kandaen, Ayan, Ko, Maattrraan, Anegan, Kavan and Kaappaa. He was a recepient of the National Film Award for Best Cinematographer in the year 1994 for his work in the Malayalam movie Thenmavin Kombath, starring Mohanlal, Shobana in the lead roles.

Anand started his career as a photo journalist and assisted cinematographer PC Sreeram in films such as Gopura Vasalile, Meera, Devar Magan, Amaran and Thiruda Thiruda. He debuted as a director in 2005 with the film Kanaa Kanden. But his breakout film as a director was the 2009 film Ayan, starring Suriya, which went on to become a huge commercial success.

Members of the film industry paid tribute to the filmmaker on social media. Actor Prithviraj remembered the filmmaker with these words: "Rest in peace K V Anand sir! You played a way more important role in my career than you will ever realise. Indian cinema will miss you forever! Heartbroken!" "We've lost a wonderful creator. KV Anand sir may you rest in peace. My condolences to the family," tweeted actor Gautham Karthik.

"Just woke up to this sad news that Dir KV Anand garu is no more. Wonderful cameraman, brilliant director and very nice gentleman . Sir you will always be remember and missed . Condolences to the near, dear and family. Rest in Peace Sir," tweeted Allu Arjun. Dhanush tweeted, "A gentle kind honest man has passed away. A very sweet man full of life love and joy. K.v anand sir .. gone too soon sir. Too soon. My condolences to his family. Rest in peace k.v sir. (sic)."