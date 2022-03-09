Salute trailer featuring Dulquer Salmaan exceeds a million views on Youtube

A still of Dulquer Salmaan in Salute

The trailer of director Rosshan Andrrews’s upcoming Malayalam investigative thriller, Salute, featuring

Dulquer Salmaan in the lead, has garnered over a million views within a day of being released on

YouTube.

The film, which will release exclusively on the OTT platform SonyLIV on March 18, has triggered huge interest among fans and cinephiles as this is the first time Dulquer Salmaan will be seen playing a cop.

The trailer garnered over 1.3 million views with a positive like ratio under 24 hours.

Apart from Dulquer, the cast features Manoj K Jayan, Diana Penty, Lakshmi Gopalaswami, Sania Iyyappan, Alansier, Binu Pappu, Vijayakumar and Saikumar among others.

Produced by Dulquer’s own production house, Wayfarer Films, the music has been composed by Jakes

Bejoy and has cinematography by Aslam K Purayil.

Sreekar Prasad, a notable editor in the Malayalam film industry, has edited the motion picture and the

action sequences have been curated by stunt choreographer Dileep Subbarayan.