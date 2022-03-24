Nayanthara Chakravarthy on board Gentleman 2

Malayalam actor Nayanthara Chakravarthy is all set to make her debut as a female lead in Telugu with Gentleman 2.



The young actor, who played Jagapathi Babu's daughter in Kathanayakudu (2008), will be playing one of the leading ladies in the film bankrolled by KT Kunjumon.



Gentleman 2 is a sequel to director Shankar's 1993 heist actioner Gentleman, which featured Arjun Sarja and Madhoo in the lead, and had music by AR Rahman. While Kunjumon hasn't announced the director and the male lead of the film, grapevine suggests that Arjun will headline the sequel as well.



Gentleman tells the story of an aspiring medico-turned-Robinhood, who takes law into his own hands by looting the corrupt. The film was also remade in Hindi as The Gentleman (1994) by Mahesh Bhatt, starring Chiranjeevi.



Gentleman 2 will be shot in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and will also be dubbed in Malayalam and Kannada. The film has music by MM Keeravani.