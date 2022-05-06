Upcoming Bengali film Porichoy Gupta’s character looks revealed

Brace yourself for a power-packed Bengali suspense thriller Porichoy Gupta. Led by award-winning actor Ritwik Chakraborty, the stellar cast features Indraneil Sengupta, Ayantika Banerjee, and Joy Sengupta in major roles. The first look revelation caught us off-guard, and we must say, each of the characters looks stunning!

The actors are seen in period costumes from the mid-1900s with a touch of British influence in one of Ritwik’s and Indraneil’s looks. In one of his other looks, Ritwik is seen wearing a typical white kurta paired with a light-brown shawl. An ebony cane with a lion-headed holder and bejeweled rings on his finger add a Zamindari touch to his look. Ayantika too is seen in traditional Bengali attire.

Joy Sengupta, however, has stolen the show with credible cross-dressing. He is unrecognisable in a cotton sari with a puff-sleeved blouse and a long unkempt wig.

Directed by Rono Raj, the movie revolves around the concept of a secret identity, as suggested by its name. The film is a period thriller set around the mid-20th century. Musician Arijit Singh has lent his soulful voice to the tracks of this film and major parts of the film have already been shot.