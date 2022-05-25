Fahadh Faasil joins the sets of Mari Selvaraj's Maamannan

Shoot for Mari Selvaraj's new film Maamannan has been progressing at a brisk pace. Actor Fahadh Faasil has now joined the sets. Photos of the crew members welcoming him have been shared online. Fahadh can be seen sporting a twirled moustache in the pictures.

Maamannan also stars Udhayanidhi Stalin, Keerthy Suresh and Vadivelu in prominent roles. Backed by Red Giant Films, it is said to be Udhayanidhi's last film before he plunges full time into politics.

Billed as a ruaral based entertainer, Maamannan has music scored by AR Rahman. Theni Easwar is the cinematographer.

Fahadh Faasil, meanwhile, has Vikram gearing up for release on June 3. The film, which has him sharing screen with Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi, is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.