Sreenath Bhasi, Arjun Ashokan to star in 'Antappan Weds Ancy'

Sreenath Bhasi and Arjun Ashokan are set to play the lead roles in a new film titled Antappan Weds Ancy. The film is directed by Sanoop Thykoodam, who made his debut with Sumesh and Ramesh. Interestingly, both the actors were part of that film as well.

Antappan Weds Ancy is scripted by director Sanoop along with Joseph Vijeesh. The film, set in Chellanam, is said to be based in real-life incidents. It is produced by filmmakers G Marthandan, Ajai Vasudev and M Sreeraj AKD.

Neha Nair and Yakzan Gary Pereira, who did the music for Sumesh and Ramesh, have been retained for Antappan Weds Ancy.