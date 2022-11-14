Richa Chadha to make her international debut in a lead role soon 

Indian actress Richa Chadha, who recently married her long-time partner Ali Fazal, is all set to make her foray into international cinema, according to reports. The project will be directed by a British director, who is yet to sign the dotted line. The film is currently in the early stages and Richa has given her consent for the project.

Talking about the development, Richa told media sources, “It is too early to reveal anything, but yes, I have read the script and I have decided to go ahead with it. The story is interesting and I really liked my character. It is nice to see crucial roles written for Indian actors in major international productions.”

Richa has worked in the 2018 international film, Love Sonia, which was produced by David Womark but was directed by Indian director Tabrez Noorani. This will be Richa's first film internationally, which will see her in a leading role.

On the work front, Richa was last seen in the 2021 Hindi-language thriller film Lahore Confidential, which was released on the streaming service, ZEE5. The film, which was directed by Kunal Kohli, also starred Karishma Tanna, Arunoday Singh, Alka Amin, and Khalid Siddiqui in lead roles.

The actress is currently in the middle of shooting her upcoming film, Heera Mandi, and shuffling with the shoot of her maiden production, Girls Will Be Girls, directed by Shuchi Talati. Set in a posh boarding school in a hill station in northern India, the movie is about the life of a 16-year-old girl and her relationship with her mother.