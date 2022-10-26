Multi starrer Bengali romantic comedy Hungama.com to go on floors soon

There’s good news for film buffs waiting for a worthwhile Bengali romantic comedy as funnyman Dr Krishnendu Chatterjee’s Hungama.com is all set to roll the camera soon. Expected to release next year, the film features Srabanti Chatterjee, Om Sahani, Bonny Sengupta and Koushani Mukherjee in the main roles.

Glimpses from the Look Reveal and Mahurat celebrations of Hungama.com

The film looks promising as its first look was launched today, on the occasion of its Mahurat celebrations. Keeping true to its name, the film unfolds with a lot of chaotic yet hilarious events related to love, romance and togetherness. The film talks about two individuals from different cultures falling in love and the ordeals they put up with for a much deserved happy ending. Two pairs namely Samrat & Puja and Abhimanyu & Archana take the story of Hungama.com ahead, with twists and turns related to whether or not their families will accept their differences and come to a common ground. The film is a promising rollercoaster of emotions. Apart from the main characters, other important people involved in their lives and surroundings such as Birat, Bankim, Chaitali, Nupur, Boss and Ramsingh too add to the laughter riot.

The film will also see veteran actors Rajatabha Dutta, Kharaj Mukherjee, Laboni Sarkar, Tulika Bose, Biswanath Basu and Hrishie Raj step into some of the most important supporting roles, to jazz up the romantic, funny story. Helmed by Dr Krishnendu Chatterjee of Mirakkel fame, the screenplay of the film was penned by the comedian himself. Set to go on floors October 28th onwards, the film will be released in major theatres by 2023.