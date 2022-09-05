Bobby Simha's next titled Ravana Kalyanam

Bobby Simha’s new film, Ravana Kalyanam, was launched by the makers through a ceremony held on Saturday, in Hyderabad.

Also starring Telugu actor Sandeep Madhav, the film is written and directed by JV Maddhu Kiran. The launch ceremony was attended by director VV Vinayak, actor Satya Dev, among others. The film is set to go on floors soon.

Speaking on the occasion, Simha said, “Ravana Kalyanam is a very interesting story. I’m more excited to work with Sandy, who performed well in Vangaveeti and George Reddy. The audience will get excited when they watch this movie, as much I excited when I heard the story."

The film will have a simultaneous release Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Kannada. Billed to be an action entertainer, Ravana Kalyanam is produced by Surapaneni Arun Kumar and Reshmi Simha under Halcyon Movies, MFF Mudhra’s Film Factory banners.

Others part of the cast include Deepsika, Reethu Gaayathri, Rajendra Prasad, Shatru, Rajkumar Kasi Reddy, Madhunandhan, Gundu Sudharshan, Ananth, Sharath Ravi, and Manikanta Prabhu. The film’s music will be composed by Radhan and Siddam Manohar will look after cinematography. Srikanth Patnaik R is the editor, while Deva is the art director.