Rima Das’ film Tora’s Husband is all set for its Asian premiere at Busan International Film Festival

After winning hearts at the world premiere of the 47th Toronto International Film Festival, National Award-winning filmmaker Rima Das’ fourth Assamese feature, Tora’s Husband is all set for its Asian premiere at the 27th Busan International Film Festival in the Window to Asian Cinema section.

The film, featuring Abhijit Das and Tarali Kalita Das in the lead roles, is a story of a loving father and a kind neighbour, who struggles to keep his small-town business afloat while his relationships deteriorate, amidst loss and lockdowns. Shot during the lockdown, the film depicts life in a small town during the pandemic.

A still from Tora's Husband

“Tora’s Husband was my most challenging film. Shooting during the pandemic took a toll on the cast and crew emotionally. Even at the edit table, I was struggling because the film reflected the same restless state of mind. After two years, I am at a film festival in person. How much I missed the echo of laughter, the silent tears, the goosebumps,” says Rima.

A still from Tora's Husband

The two-time National Award-winning filmmaker Rima is known for making indigenous and realistic stories and her previous films Village Rockstars and Bulbul Can Sing were screened at over 120 prestigious film festivals around the world winning over 70 Awards.