Saif Ali Khan learns the art of dealing with real guns for Vikram Vedha

The Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan starrer Vikram Vedha have been garnering praise from the audience and critics, ever since its electrifying trailer was released. While the audience loved the powerful avatar of Hrithik Roshan as Vedha, Saif Ali Khan’s super charming role as the coolest, cop Vikram in the trailer impressed the audience.

While it will be a big surprise for the audience to see Saif playing such a role, he put in great effort to get into his character. From vigorous practice with real guns to understanding the sounds and mechanism of shooting a real gun, the actor went into the skin of the character to showcase realism on the celluloid. He adopted the way they hold guns and the way they raid buildings inhabited by gangsters.

Directors Pushkar and Gayatri say, "As the script called for, we wanted Saif to adopt the genuine encounter specialist cop persona. We were astounded by his rigorous research regimen, which included immense practice with real weapons and understanding the drill of using, the real weapon. Saif has put a lot of hardwork and his passion towards his craft is visible in his body language in the trailer and the film"

Vikram Vedha will hit the big screens globally on September 30.