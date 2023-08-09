Director Srini explores multiverse with Ghost and Birbal

Director Srini, wrapped up shooting for Shivarajkumar and Anupam Kher starrer Ghost on Tuesday, completing the patchwork. Interestingly, the director has also filmed a few portions that give a glimpse of his next whodunit thriller Birbal 2.

The makers, who shared the first glimpse from the sets of the Birbal sequel, also hinted at a cinema multiverse in the making. This concept is something we have heard, talked about, watched, and discussed being made in other languages—and common practice in Hollywood films.

Now, director Srini is catching up with the trend in Kannada. He has plans to connect the dots of all my directorials. “I am working on bringing a connection of my debut directorial, Birbal Trilogy Case 1 — Finding Vajramuni (2019), into the heist thriller, Ghost starring Shivarajkumar. I will be linking Ghost with the sequel of Whodunit, Birbal, which, in turn, will connect with Ghost 2. So, on Tuesday, when I wrapped the complete shooting with the pending patchwork for Ghost. I have also filmed a few shots for the Birbal sequel as well,” he explains.

Birbal sequel, which is part of a trilogy, has Srini collaborating with Sandesh Productions once again after Ghost. “I have just shot a couple of portions, and the full-fledged work for the Birbal sequel will kickstart sometime in December, once I am done with the release of Ghost, which is likely to hit the screens this Dasara,” says Srini, who also mentioned that he is yet to finalise the rest of the cast and crew.