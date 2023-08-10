Steven Spielberg’s The Fablemans to stream exclusively on Sony LIV from this date

OTT platform Sony LIV is all set to rekindle your love for cinema with the exclusive premiere of director Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical film — The Fablemans — on August 11.

For the uninitiated, the story of the film revolves around young Sammy Fabelman. Growing up in post-World War II era Arizona, young Sammy Fabelman aspires to become a filmmaker as he reaches adolescence but soon discovers a shattering family secret and explores how the power of films can help him see the truth.

The critically acclaimed film is produced by Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger. It stars Seth Rogen, Paul Dano, Michelle Williams and Gabriel LaBelle in pivotal roles. The film will be streaming from August 11 on Sony LIV.

Also read: Vir Das to return to OTT with Call Me Bae