 Harish Vyas’ Yaatris set for release on Oct 6

Upcoming Hindi Feature film, Yaatris, featuring Raghubir Yadav, Seema Pahwa, Jamie Lever, and Anuraag Malhan, promises to be a heartfelt family drama.

Set in the enchanting bylanes of Banaras and Thailand, this narrative revolves around the Sharma family, a relatable middle-class household from Mathura. Embarking on an unforgettable adventure, they immerse themselves in a delightful blend of love, humour, and valuable life experiences. This heartwarming tale beautifully captures the essence of unity and togetherness.

Director Harish Vyas shares, “The film Yaatris captures the essence of this sentiment, weaving a heart-warming story that resonates with the experiences of the middle class. Inspired by the notion that sometimes distance can bring us closer, the film takes us on a journey of emotions, laughter, and cherished values. The success of any film hinges on the talents of its cast, and Yaatris is no exception. Actor Raghubir Yadav leads the pack, bringing his impeccable acting skills to the forefront. Seema Pahwa, Jamie Lever, and Anuraag Malhan further enrich the narrative with their performances, infusing life into their respective characters. The chemistry and camaraderie among the cast members add authenticity to the tale, making it all the more relatable.”

Actor Anuraag Malhan, who is set to make his Bollywood acting debut through this film, shares, “Yaatris is a film that draws inspiration from cherished childhood memories of family trips. These nostalgic recollections often involve unrealised plans due to various circumstances. The movie skillfully reflects this sentiment, presenting a relatable narrative that strikes a chord with audiences from diverse backgrounds. It particularly focuses on the middle-class experience, infusing the unfolding story with authenticity and a touch of familiarity.”

About what prompted her to back the film, producer Kuku Mohanka adds, “Combining available resources with my long interest - getting into the film business was a natural choice. It’s so rewarding seeing something grow from a germ of an idea, to the big screen. When I’m making a film I’m the audience. I am sure our maiden production, Yaatris, with its heartwarming storyline and fabulous performances will take audiences to the era of feel-good family films, made by masters such as Hrishikesh Mukherjee amongst others.”

Shot in the picturesque locations of Uttar Pradesh (India), Bangkok (Thailand) and Pattaya (Thailand), Yaatris is a whole-hearted drama, which is exceptionally relatable and that you can enjoy with your whole family.

Produced by Kuku Mohanka of Akion Entertainment, Yaatris is all set to hit theaters on October 6, 2023.