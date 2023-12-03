Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’ beats SRK’s ‘Jawan’ to become the second fastest Hindi-language film to earn INR 100 crores

In a stunning cinematic feat, Ranbir Kapoor’s latest film Animal has claimed the title of the second-fastest Hindi movie to cross the INR 100 crore nett milestone at the domestic box office, stated reports. The Hindi version of Animal raked in an impressive INR113.12 crore nett in just the first two days, outshining Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, which minter INR 111.73 crore nett in the same duration.

Shah Rukh, however, maintains his dominance with another blockbuster, Pathaan, holding the top spot with a total of INR123 crore nett within the same two-day timeframe. The star-studded lineup of the top five fastest INR 100 crore Hindi-language films also includes Salman Khan's Tiger 3 and Yash's KGF: Chapter 2.

As the box office race intensifies, both Animal and Jawan achieved the INR 100 crore nett milestone in a swift two days. Tiger 3 follows closely as the fourth-fastest with INR 101 crore nett in two days, released on Diwali 2023, while the Hindi version of Yash’s magnum opus KGF: Chapter 2 secures the fifth position with INR 100.74 crore nett in two days, released in 2022.

Sunny Deol’s much-anticipated sequel to Gadar, titled Gadar 2, entered the INR 100 crore club in three days after its August 2023 release, amassing INR 135.18 crore nett by the end of day 3. The legendary Baahubali 2: The Conclusion occupies the seventh spot, taking three days to achieve INR 100 crore nett, with a total collection of INR 128 crore in the Hindi version within that timeframe.

The list continues with Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju at number eight, amassing INR120.06 crore nett in three days, followed by Salman's Tiger Zinda Hai at number nine with INR 114.93 crore nett in three days. Prabhas’ much-anticipated Adipurush (2023) rounds off the top 10 with an impressive INR 112.75 crore nett in three days.