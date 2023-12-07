Richa Chadha – Ali Fazal’s debut production makes it to the Sundance Film Festival

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s maiden production under their production house Pushing Buttons Studios Girls will be Girls is the only Indian feature film selected at the Sundance Film Festival 2024 in the World Dramatic Feature category. It finds a space in the 16 films selected in the competitive category.

Girls will be Girls has been directed by Shuchi Talati. It tells the story of a boarding school in a Himalayan hill town where Mira, a 16-year-old girl’s rebellious nature gets inter-twined with her mother’s unfulfilled coming-of-age experiences. The ensemble cast includes Kani Kusruti, Jitin Gulati, Preeti Panigrahi and Kesav Binoy Kiron.

Shuchi Talati expresses, “I am delighted that my first feature has been selected at the Mecca of cinema, Sundance. It is heartening to see a film shot and conceptualized in India make it to this mammoth international festival. At the heart of this coming-of-age drama is a love story between a mother and a daughter, and even though it is very rooted in Indian ethos, I am glad it resonates with people across many continents."

The movie is Indo-French collaboration and represents a milestone in taking Indian cinema to a global stage. Richa comments, “Ali and I embarked on this production with a vision to tell unique stories. Girls Will Be Girls making it to Sundance validates our commitment to compelling storytelling.” Ali adds, “Girls Will Be Girls is not just a film; it's a celebration of storytelling, and we hope it leaves an indelible mark on the hearts of the audience. This project is a labor of love, and the recognition at Sundance is a testament to the dedication and passion of our entire team."