Bobby Deol opens up about sons Aryaman and Dharam Deol’s Bollywood debut

In a recent interview, actor Bobby Deol provided insights into the potential Bollywood careers of his sons, Aryaman Deol and Dharam Deol. His elder son, Aryaman, recently grabbed attention at the success party of Gadar 2 and has been seen alongside Bobby in various paparazzi videos, including those from Animal promotions. While Bobby stated that he envisions his sons joining the film industry, he emphasised the importance of their readiness.

Speaking about his sons’ future in Bollywood, Bobby shared, “There’s no business like show business, and my sons will come into this industry, but they're too young right now, especially my older one is just 22 years old, and the younger one is 19 years. So, in another 3-4 years, they will enter the industry.”

When asked about launching his sons, similar to how his brother Sunny Deol introduced Karan Deol with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas (2019), Bobby mentioned he hasn't planned anything yet. He said that Aryaman needs to undergo training and hard work before stepping into the industry. Aryaman, a recent graduate with honours from NYU Stern, has impressed Bobby with his dedication and diligence.

Bobby also shared insights into Dharam’s love for filmmaking, saying, “My youngest son, during Covid, started filmmaking on his own. The photographs that you see on my Instagram, most of them, are by him. He loves everything about filmmaking, from editing to background, visuals, all things. Every child is especially special, so let's see what the future holds for them. I mean, I can't predict anything. I just want them to be happy and successful.”

Reflecting on his own journey in Bollywood, Bobby, the younger son of veteran actor Dharmendra, reminisced about his debut in Barsaat (1995) and the subsequent films in his career. His recent release, Animal, has been making waves at the box office, collecting over INR 361 crore nett in India since its December 1 release.