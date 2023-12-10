Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’ roars at the box office, crosses INR 600 crore worldwide

In a phenomenal feat, Ranbir Kapoor’s latest Bollywood venture, Animal, has soared to incredible heights, crossing the INR 600 crore mark at the global Box Office. Since its release on December 1, the film has not only captivated the domestic audience but has also made a significant impact on the international stage.

Within India, Animal has amassed a staggering net collection of INR 398.87 crore, contributing significantly to its overall success. The gross figures are even more impressive, standing at INR 429.2 crore. Internationally, Animal has showcased its prowess with a substantial collection of INR 170.8 crore.

The film’s day-wise collections have maintained robust figures, with the first week alone bringing in INR 337.58 crore. While subsequent days witnessed a slight dip, a common trend for theatrical releases, Animal demonstrated resilience by raking in INR 22.95 crore on the second Friday and an estimated INR 37 crore on the second Saturday.

Animal has now surpassed Ranbir’s previous blockbuster, Sanju, which had a global collection of INR 588.50 crore, making it the actor’s most successful film to date. Animal marks Ranbir’s third consecutive triumph at the Box Office.

His earlier films, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, reportedly produced with INR 200 crore, secured a commendable INR 223 crore in Box Office collections. Before that, Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, made with an estimated INR 400 crore budget, achieved a remarkable INR 431 crore in collections.

The roaring success of Animal reaffirms Ranbir’s star power and the film's widespread appeal, solidifying its position as a blockbuster in the industry.