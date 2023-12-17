Ranbir Kapoor's ‘Animal’ rocking the box office, collects INR 498 crores in India

Ranbir Kapoor concludes the year on a high note as his film Animal storms the box office, joining the elite INR 400-crore club with ease. The action-packed drama, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, revolves around a compelling father-son relationship and continues to dominate, raking in a staggering INR 13.00 crore on day 16, bringing the total collection to INR 498.14 Cr across all languages.

While the movie enjoys immense success, it has also sparked conversations due to scenes labelled as violent and controversial. Actress Triptii Dimri, who faced criticism for intimate scenes with Ranbir’s character, shared her perspective in an interview. She stated, “The scene is getting a lot of criticism, and it did disturb me initially... Nobody forced me to become an actor. I wanted to do it because I found it exciting.”

Bobby Deol, portraying ‘Animal ka enemy’ Abrar Haque, addressed his character’s complexity, emphasising the trauma that shaped him. In an interview, he revealed, “I didn't think of my character as a villain... He is very family-oriented. He can kill and also get killed for his family.”

Ranbir, discussing the film before its release, likened Animal to an adult-rated Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and highlighted its core theme of a man going to any length to protect his family. Describing his role, he noted, “It's the most complex character I have played... Sandeep has given many colours to not just mine but every character.”

