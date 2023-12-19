‘Salaar’ new trailer showcases Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s intense friendship turning into conflict

On Monday, Hombale Films treated fans to the highly anticipated trailer of Prabhas’ upcoming film, Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, directed by Prasanth Neel. The narrative revolves around the dynamic relationship between childhood friends portrayed by Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

The trailer immerses viewers in the storyline of these friends-turned-foes, set against a dark and dystopian backdrop with pervasive violence. Khansaar, a fictional town ruled by Vardharaja Mannar (Prithviraj), unfolds as Salaar (Prabhas), a devoted mechanic, fulfils Vardharaja’s commands, even resorting to slicing through adversaries. Their unbreakable bond faces an inevitable transformation, leaving audiences intrigued.

Also read: Jr NTR, Allu Arjun, Prabhas, SS Rajamouli meet Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos

This collaboration marks the first major venture between director Prashanth of KGF fame and Baahubali star Prabhas. The film also features Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Tinu Anand, Eshwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, Garuda Ram, and others in pivotal roles. Stunt choreography by Anbarivu and a musical score by Ravi Basrur contribute to the grandeur of Salaar, touted as a mega action-packed cinematic spectacle with a runtime of 2 hours 55 minutes.

Receiving an A certificate from the censor board, Salaar is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films and is set to release on December 22 across Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi. Going head-to-head with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film is predicted to secure a substantial opening day, leading in advance bookings.

Also read: Sharad Kelkar lends his voice for Prabhas in Salaar Part 1

Expressing excitement about the film, Prabhas shared in an interview, “Salaar will explore the deep emotions between the lead characters. The audience has never seen me play such a character. I am excited for them to see me on-screen in a new light.” The actor also emphasised the collaborative creative process with Prasanth, highlighting discussions on character nuances and the enjoyable workshops leading up to the film's production.