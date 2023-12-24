Prabhas-starrer ‘Salaar’ sets the Indian box office on fire by grossing INR 145 crores in two days, expected to cross INR 250 crores today

The much-anticipated Prabhas-starrer Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire roared into cinemas with a staggering opening, raking in an astounding INR 90 crore on its release day. However, the adrenaline-pumping action-thriller experienced a typical drop of over 60 per cent on the second day, accumulating an estimated INR 55 crore on Saturday, according to an industry tracker website. Despite the dip, Salaar’s total domestic collection now stands at an impressive INR 145.70 crores.

Notably, Salaar’s opening triumph surpassed major releases of the year, overshadowing Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan and Pathan, Vijay’s Leo, and Rajinikanth’s Jailer. The film's global debut reached a whopping INR 179 crore, significantly outshining Prabhas’ previous film, Adipurush, which grossed INR 140 crore globally on its opening day.

While SRK’s Dunki, released on December 21, struggled at the box office with around INR 75 crore in domestic revenue over three days, Salaar continued to dominate, maintaining a strong 75.64 per cent Telugu occupancy on Saturday. According to market analyst Ramesh Bala, Salaar also secured an impressive INR 16 crore from the Hindi version alone.

Salaar, also featuring Prithviraj Sukumarn and Shruti Hassan in pivotal roles, is set to be released in two parts. Director Prashanth Neel dismissed rumours of Salaar being a remake of his Kannada film Ugramm.

Prabhas, determined for a comeback after a string of high-profile disappointments like Saaho, Radhe Shyam, and Adipurush, is banking on Salaar’s success. Following Salaar, the actor is gearing up for Kalki 2898 AD, touted as the costliest Indian film to date. Additionally, he will star in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit and reprise his role as Salaar in a much-anticipated second instalment.

