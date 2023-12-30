‘Kaatera’ movie review: Darshan wields his finest weapon yet

A template of mass hero films often weaves together a mass introduction, high-energy fights, and emotive songs—a breeze of romance accompanied by entertainment. This is a common thread, which has been evident in Challenging Star Darshan’s movies as well. While he usually plays these larger-than-life characters, Darshan and his fans were waiting to see him in a film that would exemplify the artist in him. Then, Kaatera happened.

Kaatera steers away from conventional mass formulas, and full credit should go to director Tharun Kishore Sudhir, and his co-writer Jadeshaa K Hampi. The film begins with an intriguing suspense involving 107 skulls that are being investigated. Parallely, we see a crowd hesitating to board a bus due to an elderly man in handcuffs, swiftly followed by Darshan’s unconventional portrayal in an old-age getup. The first signs of Darshan playing a distinct role is soon clear.

Kaatera (Darshan Thoogudeepa) narrates his story to a police constable (Achyuth Kumar) who accompanies him on his journey, acquainting us with characters like the younger Kaatera, a blacksmith residing in Bheemanahalli, Chongla (Biradar), and Puttaraju (Rohith P V). The part where Chongala expresses interest in playing a particular character in a drama spearheaded by Kaatera’s brother-in-law (Kumar Govind) but misses the opportunity, establishes a layer of depth to the characters. We are also introduced to Kaatera’s mother (Padma Vasanthi) and sister (Shruthi).

Director Tharun refrains from showcasing flashy introductory songs or randomly placed fights just to satiate the fans seeking instant gratification. Instead, Kaatera gradually builds up to its first intense fight sequence nearly 40 minutes in, solidifying the experimental tone maintained throughout in this Darshan film.

The film is based on a real incident revolving around the 1974 land reform rights during Devaraj Urs’ tenure as Chief Minister, and sheds light on the unsung heroes and the plight of unfair treatment faced by farmers. The film emphasises the need to bridge the gap between different social groups. The main character subtly conveys this message in important scenes without being too preachy.

Kaatera, known for his unwavering honesty and daring spirit, captures Prabhavathi’s (Aradhanaa) heart despite their contrasting backgrounds. While Prabhavathi stands as the sole beacon of knowledge in the village, she becomes an insightful observer of the societal shifts. The villagers in Bheemanahalli are fed up with the oppressive rule of feudal lords Devaraya (Jagapathi Babu) and Kaalegowda (Vinod Alva) from the neighbouring domain. As the only informed youth, Prabhavathi serves as an observer of the village’s transformations.

With the arrival of land reforms, hope sparks among the villagers to break free from Devaraya and Kaalegowda’s tyranny. Supported by Prabhavathi, Kaatera endeavours to challenge these mighty landlords, enduring great sacrifices. As the story unfolds, the mystery deepens around the connection between Kaatera and the puzzling piles of skeletons unearthed. Will Kaatera, alongside Prabhavathi, defy these formidable feudal overlords, or will their rule stand firm despite the sacrifices? This pivotal clash shapes the film’s heart, shedding light on the intricate Holemari tradition—a sacred ritual honouring Kaateramma. Additionally, the movie delves into themes of honour killings, feudalism, agrarian turmoil, and the plight of farmers, weaving a societal exploration.

The equation between Tharun and Darshan kickstarted with Chowka, followed by Roberrt, leading to the hat-trick collaboration in Kaatera. Tharun’s knack for creative storytelling ensures a unique entertainment experience tailored to his vision while harnessing Darshan’s star power.

Tharun realises his vision by proper utilisation of Darshan’s stardom albeit in a distinctly different way in a raw, and rustic narrative. His larger-than-life persona comes to the fore but is firmly tethered to genuine content. The punchy dialogues by Maasthi, crafted for each character, elevate the narrative. Furthermore, the well-choreographed action sequences by the Ram-Laxman duo seamlessly blend into the storyline.

Sudhakar S Raj’s cinematography preserves the vintage ambience throughout while creating a different atmosphere when Darshan appears in an aged look. V Harikrishna’s signature music style complements the narrative. But then, the duration is a matter of contention. It’s a trend in recent films to extend the runtime for a detailed storytelling experience, but there is a definite conversation brewing around a film’s length. Set in a retro era, while the villain template may seem familiar, it plays a crucial role in the narrative’s progression, an essential aspect despite its perceived predictability.

As a farmer himself, Darshan has thoroughly invested in the character, embracing it entirely. His portrayal shines in two different avatars—one as a spirited youth and the other as a seasoned individual. Balancing action with depth, this role demands robust acting skills, and Darshan delivers exceptionally. Sometimes he captivates with a composed demeanour, while in other moments, he exudes remarkable intensity.

Darshan’s narrative of his own story adds depth to his younger version. As a superstar, his portrayal of Kaatera unveils a genuine artiste within him, showcasing his finest performance as a mass hero.

Aradhana’s debut in Kaatera is promising; her role is solid, and her confidence is evident. She makes a significant mark in a commercial film that rides on a hero, yet gets ample screen space to showcase her talent. The film marks the comeback of Vinod Alva and Kumar Govind, along with good performances by Jagapathi Babu, Avinash, Vijanath Biradar, Shruthi, and the child artist Rohit. Moreover, it’s crucial to note the significant contribution of producer Rockline Venkatesh, enriching the production value and enhancing the film’s visual grandeur.

As Kaatera draws to a close, defying the expected climax fight in typical mass hero films, Darshan imparts a message that truly justifies the essence of the film and his character. It’s intriguing how a star like Darshan, capable of high-octane entertainment, through the role of Kaatera, only becomes one of the unsung heroes in the retelling. An important scene of Kaatera has Darshan playing Bhakta Prahalada in a play, and it’s a reminder of his theatre background, a source of inspiration, while also highlighting that with Kaatera, Darshan might have just wielded his most formidable weapon yet.

