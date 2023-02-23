Rani Mukherjee-starrer 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway' to release on this date [SEE TRAILER]

The trailer for Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway was released today, and Rani Mukerji's performance in the nearly three-minute-long clip is already generating buzz. For the unversed, the film is based on actual events and will release on March 17.

The trailer depicts Devika Chatterjee, an immigrant mother from India, and her family's life in Norway. As her children are removed from her by the Norwegian foster care system, her life takes an abrupt change. The foster care officials believe that the Chatterjee are unqualified to be parents and post that Mrs. Chatterjee and her family were under investigation for nearly ten weeks.

Rani Mukerji's difficulties as a mother who is cut off from what might be considered her world are shown in the second half of the trailer. She chooses to go the legal path and will stop at nothing to defeat the Norwegian foster care system and regain custody of her kids.

Watch the trailer here:

The official movie poster was released last week, with the following caption from the creators: "In a real-life story of resilience and courage, Mrs Chatterjee takes on an entire nation to protect her children. Witness her fight on 17th March 2023." Directed by Ashima Chibber and produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment, the film was primarily filmed in Estonia and in a few locations in India.

Also here: Liam Neeson reveals he didn’t play James Bond due to his wife