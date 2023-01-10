Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania trailer out: All about cast, release date, and where you can watch it

Tuesday witnessed the release of a brand-new Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer by Marvel, on the occasion of the film's February release. After Ant-Man from 2015 and Ant-Man and the Wasp from 2018, this is the third Ant-Man film. In addition, it will mark the beginning of Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Quantumania, like its predecessor, is intended to play a significant role in the MCU's 30-film canon. In contrast to Ant-Man and the Wasp, Quantumania promises to truly introduce the series' main antagonist. Kang the Conqueror, who is portrayed by Jonathan Majors, made his debut in the Disney+Hotstar series Loki.

The new trailer has a significant appearance from Kang, who seduces Kathryn Newton's Cassie and Paul Rudd's Scott Lang with the promise of making up for missed "time" with Cassie. In a previous interview with a media source, director Peyton Reed, who has now worked in all three Ant-Man movies, stated that he had asked Marvel to give the franchise more attention this time around since he wasn't satisfied with it serving as just the MCU's "palate cleanser."

The film also features returning characters like Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), and Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer).

The film is set to hit screens on February 17. It follows a difficult couple of years for the MCU, during which the majority of its films received subdued fan reception despite consistently performing well at the box office.

