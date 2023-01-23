Sara Ali Khan turns freedom fighter for Ae Watan Mere Watan, watch teaser here

The makers of the Sara Ali Khan-starrer Ae Watan Mere Watan have dropped a new teaser. The film, which is said to be a homage to the underappreciated freedom fighters and is based on actual events, portrays Sara as a freedom fighter. Sara silently puts together a radio-like gadget in the latest video while claiming that the British might believe they have put an end to the Quit India Movement, but this is untrue. She declares, "This is the voice of India," adding that it can be heard all around the nation and can never be muted. She is however cut off by a knock on the door. The movie tracks her development from a Bombay college student to a liberation warrior.

Producer Karan Johar took to Instagram to share the teaser with the caption, “An ode to the unsung heroes, an ode to India’s freedom struggle.”

Watch the teaser here:

Sara Ali Khan shared her enthusiasm for Ae Watan Mere Watan in a statement, saying, "I am so excited and honoured that Prime Video and Dharmatic Entertainment have given me the opportunity to be a part of a film that I truly believe deserves to be told. As an actor, and more importantly as an Indian, I am proud to be able to portray a character that echoes bravery, strength and courage."

Also read: ‘Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat’ gets a grand trailer launch with Anurag Kashyap, Alaya F, Karan Mehta in attendance

She further said, "Working with Kannan Iyer sir is a sheer privilege as he is so passionate and emotionally invested in this story himself. And while. of course, it is very challenging to essay a character that is vastly different from anything that I’ve done before, it is a project I’m going to work really hard on. And most importantly, I’m going to cherish every day that I get to play an enigmatic freedom fighter."

Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra are producing Ae Watan Mere Watan, which will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Also read: 'Experience was healing': Adhura actor Ishwak Singh on finding catharsis in craft, being a bookworm and more