BTS Army rejoice! PVR Pictures to release ‘BTS: YET TO COME’ in Indian cinemas for a limited period

K-pop group BTS has achieved global recognition in its rise over the years. The beloved K-Pop band has millions of followers throughout the world and continues to win the hearts of many more fans. The BTS mania will now come to India, as PVR Pictures brings BTS: Yet To Come the official BTS movie to Indian screens.

An exclusive limited-period release, the film will be in cinemas from February 1 to February 4. The movie gives the viewers an immersive sneak peek into the BTS: Yet To Come concert in Busan, featuring never seen visuals along with some up-close and personal snippets of the band.

Audiences will get to witness the magic of RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook on the big screen, as they perform to crowd favourites such as Dynamite, Butter, and IDOL. The film will also feature the first concert performance of Run BTS from the group’s latest album Proof.

K-Pop is a growing genre in India, with many fans appreciating the musical talent as well as the artistic flair of the performers. BTS has been at the forefront of the K-Pop revolution and looks like Indian fans will now get to experience the charm of their favourite band at a cinema near them.

PVR Pictures release, ‘BTS: YET TO COME’, a limited release, in cinemas from February 1st 2023 to February 4th 2023.