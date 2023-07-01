Second trailer of Denis Villeneuve’s 'Dune 2' out now

On Thursday, Warner Bros. Pictures dropped the second trailer of the second instalment of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune. Adapted from Frank Herbert’s novel, Dune 2 will hit the theatres on November 3. Dune 2 features Timothée Chalamet as the central character, Paul Atreides and Zendaya as Chani.

The upcoming film will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavours to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

Dune 2 features an ensemble cast including Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista, Oscar winner Christopher Walken, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Léa Seydoux, with Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem.

Villeneuve directed from a screenplay he co-wrote with Jon Spaihts based on Herbert’s novel. The film is produced by Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Villeneuve, Tanya Lapointe and Patrick McCormick.

