Akshay Kumar drops the first poster for ‘OMG 2’; announces the release date

Akshay Kumar recently took to Instagram to share the first poster of his upcoming film OMG 2. In the caption, he revealed the movie is all set to be released on August 11 and the teaser will be out soon. The movie is the sequel to the 2012 film OMG – Oh My God! The upcoming comedy film will follow the same template as the predecessor and will be based on religion.

In the poster, Akshay is seen portraying Lord Shiva with long matted hair, sacred ash smeared on his forehead and a rosary around his neck. Sharing it on Instagram, he wrote, “बस कुछ दिनों में (In just a few days) #OMG2 in theatres on August 11. Teaser Drops Soon.’”

According to sources, the project will talk about the Indian Education System, highlighting various issues starting from exams to getting into college. Akshay played Lord Krishna in the first part and is expected to play the role of Lord Shiva in the upcoming release. The first part of the film received a positive response from the critics and audiences. OMG 2 also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam among others.

OMG revolved around Lord Krishna who disguises himself as a human being to live with an atheist, Kanji Lalji Mehta portrayed by Paresh Rawal, who owns a Hindu idol and antiques shop in Mumbai. He ridicules religious activities around him and a mild earthquake strikes one day and his is the only shop that gets affected. Knowing insurance does not claim any damages caused by natural calamities, he goes ahead to sue God for the damage.

On the work front, Akshay was last seen in the 2023 film, Selfiee, which was a remake of the Malayalam movie Driving License. OMG 2 which has been directed by Amit Rai, was earlier expected to be released alongside Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor and Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol on August 11.

