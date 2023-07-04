Rewatch 31 Uttam Kumar movie this July

To commemorate the 43rd death anniversary of the legendary actor Uttam Kumar, KLiKK, a Bengali OTT platform, will be streaming 31 of his iconic movies throughout the month of July.

Uttam Kumar, widely regarded as one of the greatest actors in Bengali cinema, left an indelible mark on the industry with his versatile performances and charismatic presence. His death anniversary, which falls on July 24, serves as a reminder of his immense contribution to the world of cinema. The curation is a collection of his most celebrated films, showcasing his acting prowess and range.

“This is years of painstakingly restored 4k digitally remastered treasure trove of a collection. Very rare movies. We have even recreated the worn out old poster fonts and images meticulously,” says Niraj Tantiya, director KLiKK.

These 31 movies encompass various genres, including romantic dramas, comedies and social commentaries, providing viewers with a comprehensive experience of the actor's remarkable career.

The audiences will have the opportunity to relive the magic of Uttam Kumar's performances, immerse themselves in his captivating portrayals and appreciate his enduring influence on Bengali cinema. Through films like Saheb Bibi Golam, Manjari Opera, Ekti Raat and such. This month-long exclusive streaming event on KLiKK promises to be a nostalgic journey for fans and a tribute to a true legend of Indian cinema.

