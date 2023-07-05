Here are some unforgettable performances by Bollywood actresses portraying Bengali characters

As we gear to see the vibrant Alia Bhatt set the screen on fire with her performance as a Bengali in the upcoming Karan Johar-directed Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahaani, we couldn't help but notice the many splendid performances that many big names have produced in the yesteryears. We have curated a list of actresses and their roles as we look back.

Also Read: Take a cue from these Bollywood actresses who trained in martial arts and get fit



Deepika Padukone

Deepika’s role as the titular role in Piku is one of the more memorable performances. With hints of the language spoken across the runtime of the film, she has only elevated each scene she is in. Piku’s characterisation remains to be an iconic presentation of a woman trying to tackle a professional life while also taking care of an ageing father.



Tabu

Hailing from Hyderabad, Tabu’s role in The Namesake as Ashima Ganguli just elevates the material. Although presented as the quintessential Bong initially, we cannot help but gush over Ashima who tackles multiple situations dealt to her in the movie in her own way.



Also Read: From Aditi Rao Hydari to Deepika Padukone, here are six Indian actresses who made us fall in love with the magic of cinema



Priyanka Chopra

In Gunday, a saga-like film that is spread across a long timeline, we are introduced to Nandita through the eyes of the charismatic and elegant Priyanka Chopra. In the climax, when it is revealed who Nandita is, we are made aware of how much of a hold the character really has on the lead characters and us, the audience. We also cannot forget her as Jhilmil in Barfi!



