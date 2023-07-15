Priyanka Kd’s next is Karthik Raju-starrer Telugu film I Hate You

Actress Priyanka KD, who is known for her work in the Marathi film Zol Zaal and TV show Radhe Prem Rangi Rangali, and music videos such as Mai Rooth Jana, Tasveer, Hou Lagli Fikir Kata Kirr and Lekar Jaa among others, is set to feature in Telugu film titled I Hate You starring alongside well known actor Karthik Raju. Directed by Anjjirahmm and produced by Naggaraz, the film is touted to be a love triangle drama.

Also read: ‘I’m living the dream I’ve always dreamt’: Atlee on working with Shah Rukh Khan

About her role in the film Priyanka says, “I play Natasha, a 22-year-old young model, married to an older rich billionaire named Roy. The film is about her life and the events that happen after she meets Karthik Raju (Rajeev). I Hate You is a thrilling love triangle drama film. My character is full of attitude, anger, and is a bit of a spoiled child of a billionaire father who does anything to fulfill her happiness. She is glamorous, but a drug addict who enjoys life in her own way.”

Priyanka KD

The film has three lead actresses, and I play one of the lead roles. The story revolves around the three women and one handsome hero, who is a womanizer. I love the concept of the character and believe that my acting skills helped me portray this complex role. I was drawn to the role because of its challenges. The 18-day schedule in Hyderabad was intense and playing a drug addict didn't make it any easier.”

Also read: I want to make the world a better place through the arts: Sheena Chohan

Describing her experience working with Karthik Raju, she says, “It was such a wonderful experience. I really learned a lot from him. It was my honour working with the top team of Telugu industry. It’s always a great experience working in the South Indian film industry. They are always respectful of outsiders and are genuine people.”

— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com