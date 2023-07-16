Timothee Chalamet got 'Wonka' lead role because of his high school music videos, says director Paul King 

The director of the upcoming Hollywood film, Wonka, Paul King recently said that actor Timothee Chalamet, who will now be playing the role of the wild chocolate maker Willy Wonka in the film, got the role of the iconic character from Roald Dahl’s novel without an audition simply because of his viral YouTube videos from high school.

Also read: Paul King: Hugh Grant was picked for Oompa Loompas as he embodied their morbidly funny sarcasm

Earlier, actors such as Donald Glover, Ezra Miller and Ryan Gosling were touted to play Willy Wonka, though it was Timothee Chalamet who ultimately got the offer to play the lead in director Paul King’s spin-off prequel film.

On the topic, Paul was quoted as saying, “It was a straight offer because he’s great and he was the only person in my mind who could do it. But because he’s Timothee Chalamet and his life is so absurd, his high school musical performances are on YouTube and have hundreds of thousands of views. So I knew from stanning for Timmy Chalamet that he could sing and dance really well.”

The filmmaker added, “I knew that was in his arsenal, but I didn’t know how good he was. When I spoke to him he was quite keen. He’d done tap dancing in high school and he was like, ‘I’d quite like to show people I can do that.’”

Also read: Official poster for Dune Part 2 showcases stunning visuals and epic scope

The director further said that Wonka “is a proper musical that feels like a really fun hat off to the golden age of MGM musicals.” But despite its fun tone, the movie will pack a somewhat darker tone because Willy Wonka’s own world is just as cruel and mean as Charlie’s own. Wonka will open in theatres on December 15, 2023.