Cillian Murphy-starrer Oppenheimer's first-day ticket goes for as high as ₹ 2,450

Cillian Murphy-starrer Oppenheimer is all set to release this coming weekend and to call it one of the most awaited films of the year would be an understatement. The film, based on the 2005 biography American Prometheus by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin about J. Robert Oppenheimer, the "Father of the Atomic Bomb" is directed by Christopher Nolan.

With Nolan in the director's seat and an ensemble cast that includes Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek and Kenneth Branagh, the audience has more than enough reasons to watch the film and the pre-booking has already started.

Not just that, the tickets are being sold at a high price, excluding taxes and that has created a lot of buzz online. As per media reports, the movie tickets have gone as high as ₹2,450 at PVR ICON: Phoenix Palladium, Lower Parel, Mumbai for their first-day night show. This is by far the costliest ticket of the upcoming film and theatres across the country are already sold out. It is safe to say that the Oppenheimer fever is higher than ever.

Recently, in an interview, Cillian revealed that to prepare for his role in the Nolan directorial, he read the Bhagavad Gita which thoroughly impressed his fans in India. "I did read the Bhagavad Gita in preparation for the film. I thought it was an absolutely beautiful text. Very inspiring. It was a consolation to him. He kind of needed it. It provided a lot of consolation to him all his life," the actor said.

