IFFM to celebrate Karan Johar's 25 years in the industry

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) delightfully announces that this year's festival will pay tribute to Karan Johar, one of India's most celebrated filmmakers, as he completes 25 remarkable years in the industry. The festival, that will take place from August 11 to 20, will showcase Karan Johar's exceptional contribution to Indian cinema by hosting a series of events and special screenings in his honour.

Karan, who made his directorial debut in 1998 with the iconic film "Kuch Kuch Hota Hain," has captivated audiences with his unique vision and ability to tell larger-than-life stories. Over the years, he has established himself as a distinguished director, leaving an indelible mark on the Indian film industry.

IFFM aims to celebrate Karan's remarkable journey, his visionary storytelling, and his unwavering passion for cinema.

Not only has Karan achieved tremendous success as a filmmaker, but he has also made significant contributions as a producer. His internationally acclaimed production house, has brought forth groundbreaking films that have garnered global recognition. Moreover, Karan's dedication to nurturing talent, both in front of and behind the camera, has resulted in the launch of numerous budding artists and industry professionals.

Commenting on this, and his attendance at the festival, Karan says, “I am deeply honoured to be a part of the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. This year holds a special significance for me as I celebrate 25 years as a filmmaker, and I can't think of a better platform than this festival to commemorate this milestone in my career. Returning for the third time at the festival, I am overwhelmed by the love and support I have received from the Australian audience. The festival's curation of a special experience and celebrations to mark this momentous landmark in my journey fills me with a sense of joy and gratitude. It is an opportunity for me to reflect upon the last 25 years as a filmmaker, the challenges, the triumphs, and the learnings that have shaped my artistic vision. I look forward to engaging in a special talk at the festival, where I will share insights and anecdotes from my journey, hoping to inspire and connect with fellow filmmakers and cinema enthusiasts”.

Speaking about the upcoming celebration, festival director Mitu Bhowmick Lange says, "Karan Johar is a true icon of Indian cinema, and his impact on the industry cannot be overstated. We are privileged to honour his extraordinary career and his invaluable contributions to Indian filmmaking at this year's Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. Karan's remarkable journey as a filmmaker spans 25 years, during which he has created a legacy that will be cherished for generations to come”.