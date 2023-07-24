Boman Irani showers praise for Unaad and the team behind it

Now and then, a cinematic gem emerges that captivates not only the audience but also industry stalwarts. This extraordinary film has left a profound impact on the minds and hearts of Bollywood celebrities, with veteran actor Boman Irani being the latest to join the chorus of praise. Unaad takes the audience on an enchanting journey through time and space, weaving a tapestry of emotions, drama, and spectacle. The film’s narrative intricacies and breathtaking visuals have earned accolades from critics and viewers alike.

Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares beautiful glimpses from her Bali vacation amid acting break

Boman Irani, known for his incredible performances and discerning eye for cinema, recently expressed his adoration for the film and said, “I feel every individual will take different things from the film as they will relate to their own experiences. I told everyone not to tell me anything related to the movie as I wanted to witness it all by myself. It is the journey of three boys on how they mature over a certain period and come to the realisation towards their responsibilities and faults. I feel every individual will take different things from the film as they will relate to their own experiences because this film is rich in truth, reality, humanity, growing up, love, heartbreak, and ego. I loved the movie as this was the journey of three boys and the journey for me.”

Ajit Arora’s meticulous selection and acumen, along with Aditya Sarpotdar’s visionary direction and film design, combined with exceptional cinematography, music and performances of the actors, has earned the film a special place in the hearts of Bollywood celebrities like Boman Irani, Farhad Samji, Ravi Dubey, and Subodh Bhave.

Also read: Kartik Aaryan to be honoured at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

As we celebrate the magic of cinema, Unaad reminds us of the boundless possibilities of storytelling and the power of artistic expression. Unaad is streaming on JioCinema.