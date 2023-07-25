After her acting comeback with Blind, Sonam Kapoor says she plans to do two films a year

Actress Sonam Kapoor, who has been a part of films like Raanjhanaa and Neerja among others, recently said that she wants to pick commercial, family entertainers for her comeback to the cinemas. Post her pregnancy, Sonam is back to the movies, and she was last seen in Sujoy Ghosh's crime thriller Blind.

Directed by Shome Makhija, Sonam played the lead in the movie, which was a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name. The flick centred around a blind police officer in search of a serial killer. It was released on OTT on July 7. This was Sonam's return to the silver screen after her 2019 releases The Zoya Factor, and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

Also read: Sonam Kapoor hails ‘insanely talented’ Alcaraz as she attends Wimbledon men’s final with Anand Ahuja

The actress said she has always loved to be a part of projects that have entertained audiences. “As I return to the cinemas post-pregnancy, I will endeavour to do just that because it brings me joy to see people forget about their current reality to enjoy cinema, and the world that it can create for us,” she said.

Sonam, also reiterated that she is looking forward to doing just two projects every year. “I'm looking to do two projects year on year from here on and I'm going to look for scripts that are hugely entertaining and engaging.”

The actress added that she became an actor to entertain audiences with films that can be viewed and enjoyed by all segments.“I remember why I wanted to become an actor. Since I was a child, I loved films that I could see with my entire family. It was an experience that I looked forward to. I went through a range of emotions while seeing such films with my family. Those moments are still some of the most beautiful memories of my life. That’s the kind of cinema that I want to be a part of.”

She stated that she would like to do family entertainers calling the genre her first choice. She was quoted as saying, “So, for me, commercial films, family entertainers are films that have always been my preferred choice. As I return to the cinemas, I wish to do more such films that is hopefully loved by everyone.”

Also read: Rhea Kapoor shares cute snaps of Sonam, Anand and Vayu from their London holiday

Meanwhile, Sonam already has two projects under her belt that are slated to start shoot in 2024, as she makes her big comeback. Sonam tied the knot with businessman Anand Ahuja on May 8, 2018. The couple welcomed their first child Vayu Kapoor Ahuja on August 20, 2022.