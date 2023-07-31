Sudeep starts shooting for his next multilingual film, Kichcha 46

The much-awaited Kichcha 46 went on floors today after Sudeep sought divine blessings at Tirupati on Saturday. The film, which will be released in Kannada, Tamil. Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi, marks the directorial debut of Vijay Karthikeya and is produced by Kalaipulli Thanu.

Billed as an action thriller set in and around Chennai, the first schedule of Kichcha 46 will be shot continuously for 65 days. In the teaser released earlier this month, we were introduced to the intense world of Kichcha 46 which came with the tagline - Demon War Begins.

The film is presented by V Creations and Sudeep's Kichcha Creations. Some of the confirmed technicians include art director Shivakumar and music composer Ajaneesh B Loknath, who are collaborating with Sudeep for the second time after Vikrant Rona. The cinematography will be handled by Shekar Chandra. Further details about the rest of the cast and crew are expected to be out soon.