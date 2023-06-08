Actor Ishan Mishra talks about Mumbaikar 

Actor Ishan Mishra, who has been part of projects like Janhit Mein Jari, It’s Not That Simple 2 and Laakhon Mein Ek 2, is currently seen in film Mumbaikar released on Jio Cinema which is directed by Santosh Sivan.

Ishan says, "I am playing an improvident and a heedless character called Sunny. He is settled in Mumbai from last 5 years , works in a corporate firm in BKC and in the realm of daily routines , he is a person who is unburdened and follows his own role. Also in matters of heart , he wanders with enthusiasm exploring different connections seeking whats best. However as his friend visits Mumbai, a series of mishaps unfold causing chaos and disruption and his life takes an unforeseen turn leading to various perspectives that are depicted in the film."

Sharing about the kind of responses he is receiving, he says, "Its actually a gratifying experience for me by the kind of responses I have been getting for the film. Its like a validation for the preparation and dedication that you have put through. However it’s important to remember that responses can vary and it is valuable to embrace constructive criticism which always helps you to grow and refine your skills as an actor."

Ishan Mishra

Recalling his memorable moments from the set, he mentions ,"To be honest , the complete film is memorable for me. It is actually my first feature film that I signed and shot. Each part of the journey be it audition, preparation, filming, challenges, collaboration and bonds, post production till the release, its like a complete book for me. Also, watching Vijay Sethupathi perform in front of you for whom you already have a lot of respect, I was thrilled and those moments have become photographs in my memory."

Also Read: Cinematographer Saket Saurabh on I am Draupadi

Talking about the USP of the film he states, "Mumbaikar stands out due to its unique elements and distinguishing features. It has a very innovative concept, engaging visual style , memorable characters, unconventional narration, bold themes and experimental elements. These aspects contribute to its uniqueness and make it a standout film in the cinematic landscape. The USP of the film lies in its ability to transcend genre boundaries, offering a captivating blend of genres that keeps viewers engaged and intrigued."