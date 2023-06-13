‘I’ve lived my dream of becoming a singer’: Aashim Gulati on Jee Karda 

Since the release of the trailer of the Amazon Prime Original series, Jee Karda, audiences have been captivated by actor Aashim Gulati's dynamic and uninhibited character, Arjun Gill. The series revolves around a group of seven childhood friends who come to realise that life in their thirties is far from what they had envisioned during their younger years. Aashim portrays a singer-rapper in the series and is thrilled to embrace the role given he bears a passion for singing in real life.

Telling about his special connection to music, he shares, “Music se mera ek rishta hai (I have a special relationship with music). I genuinely believe, if I wasn’t an actor, I'd be a singer. So that is inherent, and I feel like music is something that is just God in it. I love being on stage and even if I am not a singer, just for the pure joy of being on the stage and performing and then having the feel of the energy of the people and it’s just electric. I love that. So for me, I’ve lived my dream of becoming a singer through Arjun Gill. And for me, it was a delight to play. I loved every minute of it.”

Aashim Gulati in Jee Karda

Talking about the music of the series, he added, “The music of this series is the soul of it and has some good songs which will connect with the audiences. As my character in the series is a singer-rapper, the series will offer some amazing songs which go well with the narration”

In addition to Aashim, Jee Karda features an ensemble cast of Tamannaah Bhatia, Suhail Nayyar, Anya Singh, Hussain Dalal, Sayan Banerjee, and Samvedna Suwalka portray the group of friends, while Simone Singh and Malhar Thakar play key roles. Directed by Arunima Sharma and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, Jee Karda is a collaborative effort by Hussain Dalal, Arunima Sharma, and Abbas Dalal in terms of the screenplay.

Jee Karda will premiere on June 15 on Prime Video.

