Vishal Bhardwaj’s short film 'Fursat' wins bronze at Cannes Lions for Music

Vishal Bhardwaj has been awarded the Cannes Lions - Bronze for his short romance musical film Fursat in the 'Entertainment Lions for Music Branded Content for Music Use of Original Composition' category. The 30-minute short film was released on Apple's official YouTube channel and received positive responses from the audience

The director took to Instagram and expressed his gratitude. His post reads, "Such an honour to win the Cannes Lions - Bronze for my music in #fusrat. Receiving a Cannes Lion Bronze is prestigious and getting it for my music makes it more heartfelt. A big thanks to the jury and to Apple for their collaboration."

He also spoke on the iPhone's effectiveness in shooting films and said, "Not just short films, I feel that the iPhone is now ready to help us create a full feature film. It is kind of unbelievable that we can have such a kind of stabilisation in scenes with Action Mode in iPhone 14 Pro. Cinematic Mode, or shift focus in our language, is another intelligent feature. The amazing part is that we could use this Cinematic Mode tool even after the shot was taken."

Even Apple CEO Tim Cook took to Twitter to praise the Fursat team and wrote "Check out this beautiful Bollywood film from director @VishalBhardwaj that explores what might happen if you could see into the future. Incredible cinematography and choreography, and all #ShotoniPhone."

The national-award-winning filmmaker is well known for his films like Makdee, Maqbool, Omkara, Haider, Rangoon, Saat Khoon Maaf and many more.

As for Fursat, it is a fantasy drama about a man who is obsessed with controlling the future and can go to the extent of losing what he holds most precious in the present. It stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Salman Yusuf Khan and Ishaan Khatter in key roles and was released on February 3, 2023.