Suniel Shetty says he is excited to be back on sets with 'Pareshji & Akki' for Hera Pheri 3

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty took to his Linkedin account to share an update about the third instalment of the Hera Pheri film. In the post, the actor expressed gratitude that he will finally begin working on the project with Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal. Last year, Akshay was quoted as saying that he will not be a part of the film. Recently, videos of Akshay, Suniel and Paresh shooting for the movie were making rounds on social media. Later, it came to light that Akshay had just shot for the film’s promo.

Suniel shared a lengthy note on Linkedin explaining how decisions made during the filmmaking process are often more concerned with the economics of making movies than with the actors and other creatives involved.

“So Hera Pheri 3 is finally happening! Look forward to being back on set with Pareshji and Akki (Akshay). Like all good things, this one took some time, but it’s a relief to finally have an answer to this question! Films are such a huge part of our culture, and yet, not many understand what goes into making a film. Apart from creative challenges, the business model and needs of the movie business make it as challenging as any other,” the post read.

Suniel added, “There are several factors for any business to succeed - a good idea, thorough market research, a solid business plan, a skilled team, funding at the right time and a strong distribution network. The movie business isn’t very different. To explain the entirety of the movie business here would be over simplifying it. But let's just say having a good script, a set of actors and a director is literally just the start point. There’s the financing of a movie. It's usually studios or production houses, which invest their own capital. Their teams assess the viability of a project before deciding on the budget...”

He concluded the post by saying, “…Many films also tie up with brands for in-film placements or co-marketing activities, as an additional layer of revenue, or sometimes to offset part of the pre-release marketing expenses. There are so many other aspects that make the movie business challenging - audience preferences, data and insights, IP rights and licences, pre and post-production, line production, permissions, promotions, and pricing etc etc. 33 years and 125 films later I don’t have it all figured out, but I will keep getting better at it.”

According to sources, Farhad Samji will be directing Hera Pheri 3. Priyadarshan helmed the first film in the series which was released in 2000. It featured also Tabu and Om Puri and was a remake of the 1989 Malayalam movie Ramji Rao Speaking. A sequel titled Phir Hera Pheri directed by Neeraj Vohra was released in 2006.