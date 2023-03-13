Oscars 2023: 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' picks 7 titles including Best Picture

Everything Everywhere All at Once was named Best Picture at the 95th Academy Awards, capping off an improbable awards season run by winning the movie business's highest honour.

The film, an adventure about a Chinese-American laundromat owner grappling with an IRS audit and inter-dimensional attackers, earned seven statues, including original screenplay and directing honours for its creators Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (collectively known as the Daniels), reports a media source.

The victory is a big one for A24, the indie studio that pushed the zany film to an impressive $100 million at the box office, a stunning achievement at a time when the market for arthouse movies has shrivelled. The studio also managed the rare feat of nabbing all four acting honours – three of which were won by Everything Everywhere All at Once and one by The Whale.

It was a night of comebacks and reassessments. Michelle Yeoh of Everything Everywhere All at Once became only the second woman of colour to be recognised as Best Actress. The honour came after a long career in martial arts and action movies like Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon and Yes, Madam. "Ladies, don't ever let anyone tell you that you are past your prime," Michelle said. "For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibility."

Meanwhile, Brendan Fraser took Best Actor honours for his performance as a morbidly obese man trying to reconnect with his estranged daughter in The Whale. Brendan, once an A-list star known for his work in popcorn flicks such as George of the Jungle and The Mummy, had spent the last decade changing away from the spotlight, dealing with health and personal struggles. His win continues his remarkable resurgence.

"I started in this business 30 years ago, and this – they certainly didn't come easily to me, but there was a facility that I didn't appreciate at the time until it stopped," Fraser said, acknowledging his career setbacks. He thanked his director Darren Aronofsky for "throwing me a creative lifeline and hauling me aboard".

