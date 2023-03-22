Ajay Devgn's upcoming film 'Bholaa' will feature a hero who is deadlier than the villains

From giving a deadly bunch of biker gangs accessories like stylish hoods, face masks, and helmets to riding and clashing fast and fearlessly, filmmaker Ajay Devgn reveals that in his upcoming movie Bholaa, where the hero of the film is crazier than the villains, some talked-about dress codes.

Ajay, who is directing the film, apparently wanted this mixed bunch of bikers to have a deadly look and hence he went ahead selecting them systematically while the other characters are reportedly in more desi attire. In this Hindi film, Ajay plays the pivotal character Bholaa and one of the latter's characteristics is that he is not someone who scares easily because he knows how to play the game of death. Bhola is ready to take on any deadly challenge.

Also read: Bholaa trailer to release soon, Ajay Devgn talks about his vision for action

Speaking of how he persuaded stylist Radhika Mehra to add an interesting touch to his villains, the actor shares, "I wanted the menace to travel deep. The objective was to carefully construct different identities for the various baddies who show up in Bholaa's path." Adding to the same, he elaborates, "In the world of Bholaa the only one who is crazier than the villains is Bholaa himself."

The film, which is based on 2019's Tamil action thriller Kaithi by Lokesh Kanagaraj, stars Devgn in the titular role alongside, Tabu, Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, and Gajraj Rao in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around Bholaa, who is finally going home to meet his young daughter after ten years of imprisonment. However, his journey is not so simple as soon the deadly villains create life-threatening obstacles for him to overcome with death lurking around every corner.

The highly-anticipated film is set to release on March 30.



Also read: The teaser for Allu Arjun’s upcoming film Pushpa 2 (The Rule) to be unveiled on April 8