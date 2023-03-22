Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan-starrer 'Bawaal' to release on October 6

The makers of the Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Bawaal have announced that the romantic action period drama film is all set to release on October 6.

Post their successful innings with Chhichhore starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, filmmakers Sajid Nadiadwala and Nitesh Tiwari announced their next project, Bawaal, and took to their respective social media handles to announce the release date.

Nitesh tweeted: "My second association with Sajid sir and a rather intriguing one #BAWAAL starring @Varun_dvnA & #JanhviKapoor will hit the theatres on 6th Oct 2023. #SajidNadiadwala @NGEMovies @earthskynotes @ashwinyiyer @WardaNadiadwala."

#BAWAAL releasing on 6th October 2023

First time teaming up with Janhvi ma’am and

Excited to team up with the National Award winning team of #SajidNadiadwala Sir & @niteshtiwari22 Sir! @NGEMovies @earthskynotes @ashwinyiyer #Wardhanadiadwala — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 22, 2023

The release of the Bawaal had been pushed to a later date. It was earlier scheduled to release in April. According to reports, the reason behind it was said to be the VFX and other technical requirements of the film. Bawaal is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson, and is co-produced by EarthSky Pictures.

