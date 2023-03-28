'Aquaman' fame VFX artiste Brad Minnich joins team 'NTR 30'

Recently, the production team of NTR 30 made two significant announcements back-to-back. They had already announced that Star Trek fame action producer Kenny Bates would join the film. Now, they have confirmed that Brad Minnich, the seasoned VFX Supervisor, will also be joining the team.

The reputed VFX supervisor Brad Minnich is known for his skills in managing powerful catastrophic climate changes on screens. In addition to Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022), Zack Snyder's Justice League (2021), The Good Lord Bird (2020), Aquaman (2018), and Batman v Superman (2016), he has provided significant contributions to a number of successful projects. He will make his cinematic debut in India with NTR 30.

NTR 30, is the highly anticipated film being produced by Yuvasudha Arts and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram under the auspices of NTR Arts. Janhvi Kapoor makes her Telugu debut in this film alongside NTR Jr. Koratala Siva is the director of the film with Anirudh as the music composer. Slated for a release on April 5 next year, the film will be available in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu.



