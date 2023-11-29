Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav starrer ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ to release on Netflix on this date

Anticipation for the upcoming film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan soared as Netflix dropped a vibrant poster featuring lead actors Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav. The trio is seen happily posing together while clicking a selfie, exuding an infectious camaraderie. The film is set to grace Netflix on December 26, adding a festive treat for audiences.

Netflix India shared the eye-catching poster on social media with a caption that teased the film's arrival, writing, “Good things really do come in threes and they're coming to Netflix! Kho Gaye Hum Kahan arrives on December 26th! #KhoGayeHumKahanOnNetflix.”

Also read: Ananya Panday poses with tennis legend Serena Williams at Swarovski's flagship store opening in NYC

To amplify the film’s announcement, the streets of Mumbai were adorned with lively graffiti featuring the faces of the lead actors. Ananya shared the artwork on her social media, expressing gratitude to the Bollywood Art Project, stating, “When we say some friendships are a work of art, we're talking about them. Enter the world of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, coming to Netflix on December 26th!”

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan marks the directorial debut of Arjun Varain Singh and is produced by the powerhouse duo of Excel Entertainment’s Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, in collaboration with Tiger Baby’s Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar.

Also read: Adarsh Gourav to star in Ridley Scott’s Alien prequel series

Zoya and Reema shared their excitement about the project with a media outlet, stating, “The process of writing and collaborating on this story with Arjun was exciting. It's a coming-of-digital-age film that will hopefully resonate with the younger generations. We are committed to providing younger voices a platform to share original and fresh stories with audiences both locally and globally.”