Timothee Chalamet shares 'Wonka' production design was practically built

Hollywood actor Timothee Chalamet, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Wonka, has shared that everything in terms of production design was practically built for the movie.

Talking about the same, the actor said, “Basically, we shot no scenes with a green screen. Everything was practically built, which was amazing. Every day, getting on the set in Leavesden, then shooting in London, where I’d never shot before — it felt like entering this magical world that Paul King had realised and that David Hayman had stewarded — who famously stewarded Harry Potter, Barbie and these other movies that have very distinct palettes, sets and feelings to three them.”



Timothee further mentioned, “So, this was one of these incredibly magical sets to walk on. Every set you walked on offered something new. Production designer Nathan Crowley, who’s worked on things like Interstellar, just did a fantastic job.”

The actor sharing his experience of working with Olivia Colman in the film, said: “Olivia Colman is tremendous in the movie and totally gave herself over to the tone of the film and to the evilness of playing her character, Mrs Scrubitt. That was very helpful for me playing Wonka — to see her give herself over to that tone so freely, because I realised we were very much telling a story with a certain style. And she’s just fantastic. One of my favourite actresses working in the past few years and she has incredible energy. She’s just a total joy to work with as well.”

Shedding light on the preparations that he undertook for the film, the actor said, “For vocal prep, I worked intensely with both James Taylor — who was the music supervisor on the movie — and with Eric Vetro —who’s a Los Angeles-based vocal coach — and legendary in getting an actor ready for their musical projects. I worked a lot with the film’s choreographer, Chris Gattelli, first in New York, then in Leavesden, and had a three-month lead-up in prep.”



“Dance rehearsals at Leavesden, vocal rehearsals at Leavesden, and sometimes Zoom lessons with Eric Vetro, Monday through Friday, nine to five, in the three months leading up to the film,” he added.

Wonka is releasing on December 8 in IMAX by Warner Bros India.